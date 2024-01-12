Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,473 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $325.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.13.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

