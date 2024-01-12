State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $134.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

