iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $480.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.80 and its 200 day moving average is $449.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

