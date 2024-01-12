Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $27.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $480.35.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

