Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.