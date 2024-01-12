ING Groep NV Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ING Groep NV cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

