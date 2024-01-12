ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 465.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,741 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.