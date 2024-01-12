State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

