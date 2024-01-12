First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $467.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.33 and its 200-day moving average is $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.