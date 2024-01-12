J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.66. 75,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,583. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.