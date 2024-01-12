Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

