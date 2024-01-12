Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 806 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

