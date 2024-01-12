Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. 92,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.67%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

