Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

