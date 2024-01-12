Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.