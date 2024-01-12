Bell Bank Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned about 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Newell Brands by 284.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 83,498 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 45.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Newell Brands by 37.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

