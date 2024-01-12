Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $436,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.