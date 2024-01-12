First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.