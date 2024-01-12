Equita Financial Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

