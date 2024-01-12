True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 818 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.