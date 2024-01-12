Bell Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

PAYC stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.