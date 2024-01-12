Bell Bank Has $1.91 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $228.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.43. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

