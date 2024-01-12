Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bell Bank owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,746,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 403,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

