Bell Bank Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.