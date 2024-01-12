Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $409.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.74 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

