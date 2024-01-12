Grove Bank & Trust Has $333,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

