Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,723 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $179,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

