CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.