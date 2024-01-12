Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.