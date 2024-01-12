Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 17,641 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,287.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE A opened at $129.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.