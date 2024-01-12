Bell Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $34,850,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 992,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,855,000 after acquiring an additional 301,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
NYSE WK opened at $94.85 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Workiva Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
