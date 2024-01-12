Bell Bank Lowers Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.96. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.