Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

DLB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $85.68. 33,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.