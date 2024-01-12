Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,599 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of IPG Photonics worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,246,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 15,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

