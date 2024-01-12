Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,993. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.