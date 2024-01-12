SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $23,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 906,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.81. 629,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,684. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

