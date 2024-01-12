Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,890,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.