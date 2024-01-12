Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 662,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,890,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
EELV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.48.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.