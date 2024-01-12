BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.88, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS.

Shares of BLK opened at $792.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 763,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

