Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target Cut to $0.40

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 671,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,681. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.89.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Electrameccanica Vehicles

Institutional Trading of Electrameccanica Vehicles

In related news, Director Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 371,507 shares of company stock valued at $152,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 422,302 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.

