G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. G Mining Ventures has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.31.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

