G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
G Mining Ventures Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. G Mining Ventures has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.31.
About G Mining Ventures
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G Mining Ventures
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.