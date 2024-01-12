Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $153.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.
