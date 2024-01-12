Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $153.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

