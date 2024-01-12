Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

SIFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 27,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 386.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

