Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.