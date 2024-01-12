Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,536 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

