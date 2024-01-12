Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $73.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.