Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

