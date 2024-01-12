Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 21,873 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Endava worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Endava by 121.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 355,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 316.3% in the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 159,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

