Nvwm LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

