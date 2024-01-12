Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 3,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.