Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,592. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,709,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 513,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,618,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

